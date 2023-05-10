DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Is your pet looking picture purr-fect? May is Pet Appreciation Month and a local advertiser is asking for photographs of your pets to put up on a billboard at no cost to you.

Throughout the month of May and all across the state of Ohio, Lamar Advertising is looking for your cats, dogs, rabbits, guinea pigs, birds and any other type of animal that may be your pet. Until May 31, you can submit a photo of your pet to be placed on a billboard.

If you want to put your pet up on a billboard for the area to see, it is a very simple process.

Through a partnership between Lamar and Shoutable, pet owners have to can go online and first choose the location of the digital billboard where they would like their pet to be displayed. Around the Dayton area, participating billboards that people can choose from include Beavercreek, Dayton, Fairborn, Miami Township, Monroe, Moraine and West Chester.

Design selection is the next process for pet owners to complete. Users are able to choose from one of four designs of phrases like “Say Hi To” and others. You are actually able to type in your pet’s name on your own, and then submit your desired picture of your pet.

In the process of signing your pet up to get on a billboard, you will be asked to select a date and time when you want to see your pet on the board for the public to see.

You may be asking what strings are attached and what the catch to the offer may be. It is completely free and is being held to just celebrate and honor our pets.