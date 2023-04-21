AURORA, Ohio (WJW) – Caught in the act! Portage County residents were surprised to find their Amazon package missing, but it was even more shocking to find out the culprit.

The incident happened Tuesday night on East Pioneer Trail in Aurora.

In a video captured on security camera, a sneaky raccoon is seen dragging the package off the porch and across the yard.

“We had a thief steal our Amazon package off our front porch last night on East Pioneer Trail,” Sally Baird said in a Facebook post Wednesday. “Trying to decide whether or not to press charges!”

It turns out the package was full of food for the ducklings hatching in their incubator.

“The little rascal toted it off and ate every bite,” Baird told FOX 8. “The entertainment provided by our masked bandit was worth every penny it cost to replace.”