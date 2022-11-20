Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in Ohio using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch.

Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in Ohio using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Nov. 1 to Nov. 11. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. Data was collected at 238 count sites in Ohio. States with less than 10 count sites were not included in rankings for each bird.

Project FeederWatch, a citizen science project where participants collect data on birds at their feeders, was founded in Ontario by Erica Dunn and the Long Point Bird Observatory in 1976. The project partnered with the Cornell Lab of Ornithology after 10 years to scale the project across the U.S. and Canada and now has over 20,000 participants.

The data Project FeederWatch collects is used by scientists to understand trends in bird populations. If you would like to participate as a FeederWatcher you can learn more about the project here.

Read on to see which birds are most commonly seen in Ohio.

#46. Pine Siskin

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 1%

– Average group size: 1.49

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. New Mexico: 20%

— #2. Utah: 15%

— #3. Idaho: 9%

— #4. Washington: 8%

— #4. Rhode Island: 8%

#45. Rock Pigeon

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 1%

– Average group size: 12.18

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Nevada: 33%

— #2. Arizona: 18%

— #2. New Mexico: 18%

— #4. South Dakota: 13%

— #5. Montana: 12%

#44. Red-tailed Hawk

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 2%

– Average group size: 1.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Nebraska: 12%

— #2. Idaho: 9%

— #3. Kansas: 8%

— #4. New Jersey: 7%

— #5. Tennessee: 6%

#43. Red-headed Woodpecker

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 2%

– Average group size: 1.17

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Arkansas: 7%

— #2. Delaware: 6%

— #2. Oklahoma: 6%

— #4. Kentucky: 5%

— #5. Missouri: 4%

#42. Wild Turkey

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 2%

– Average group size: 2.84

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Maine: 17%

— #2. Vermont: 16%

— #3. New Hampshire: 15%

— #4. Massachusetts: 14%

— #5. Wyoming: 13%

#40. Yellow-bellied Sapsucker (tie)

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 3%

– Average group size: 1.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Oklahoma: 12%

— #2. Tennessee: 11%

— #2. North Carolina: 11%

— #4. South Carolina: 8%

— #4. Georgia: 8%

#40. Red-shouldered Hawk

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 3%

– Average group size: 1.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. North Carolina: 8%

— #1. Florida: 8%

— #1. Rhode Island: 8%

— #4. Virginia: 7%

— #4. Indiana: 7%

#39. Brown Creeper

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 3%

– Average group size: 1.08

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Kentucky: 8%

— #1. Missouri: 8%

— #1. New Hampshire: 8%

— #4. Delaware: 6%

— #4. Iowa: 6%

#38. Fox Sparrow

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 3%

– Average group size: 1.26

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Washington: 18%

— #2. Oregon: 16%

— #3. California: 14%

— #4. Minnesota: 10%

— #5. Alaska: 9%

#37. Eastern Towhee

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 3%

– Average group size: 1.38

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. North Carolina: 20%

— #2. Georgia: 19%

— #3. Tennessee: 17%

— #4. South Carolina: 10%

— #4. Alabama: 10%

#36. White-crowned Sparrow

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 3%

– Average group size: 1.65

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Nevada: 93%

— #2. California: 61%

— #3. Arizona: 48%

— #4. New Mexico: 33%

— #5. Washington: 19%

#35. Cedar Waxwing

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 3%

– Average group size: 4.84

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. South Dakota: 13%

— #2. Nebraska: 12%

— #3. Kentucky: 10%

— #3. Minnesota: 10%

— #3. North Dakota: 10%

#34. Golden-crowned Kinglet

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 4%

– Average group size: 1.08

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Kentucky: 8%

— #2. Arkansas: 7%

— #2. North Carolina: 7%

— #4. Georgia: 6%

— #4. West Virginia: 6%

#33. American Tree Sparrow

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 4%

– Average group size: 2.56

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Wyoming: 13%

— #1. South Dakota: 13%

— #3. North Dakota: 10%

— #3. Michigan: 10%

— #5. Nebraska: 8%

#32. Northern Mockingbird

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 6%

– Average group size: 1.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Alabama: 48%

— #2. Louisiana: 43%

— #3. Florida: 40%

— #4. South Carolina: 38%

— #5. Tennessee: 34%

#31. Pileated Woodpecker

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 6%

– Average group size: 1.15

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Minnesota: 19%

— #2. Wisconsin: 15%

— #3. Vermont: 12%

— #4. Indiana: 11%

— #4. Washington: 11%

#30. Chipping Sparrow

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 6%

– Average group size: 1.68

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Georgia: 31%

— #2. South Carolina: 27%

— #3. Texas: 24%

— #4. Alabama: 23%

— #5. Arkansas: 22%

#29. Purple Finch

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 7%

– Average group size: 1.97

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. West Virginia: 22%

— #2. Minnesota: 16%

— #3. Kentucky: 15%

— #3. Arkansas: 15%

— #3. Missouri: 15%

#28. Brown-headed Cowbird

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 7%

– Average group size: 2.11

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. New Jersey: 14%

— #2. Delaware: 12%

— #2. Connecticut: 12%

— #4. Tennessee: 11%

— #5. Illinois: 10%

#27. Northern Flicker

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 8%

– Average group size: 1.06

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Montana: 67%

— #2. Colorado: 64%

— #3. Nevada: 60%

— #4. Washington: 57%

— #5. Idaho: 55%

#26. Cooper’s Hawk

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 11%

– Average group size: 1.04

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Nevada: 47%

— #2. Arizona: 23%

— #3. Indiana: 14%

— #4. Illinois: 13%

— #5. Ohio: 11%

#25. Eastern Bluebird

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 12%

– Average group size: 2.23

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. North Carolina: 48%

— #2. Georgia: 47%

— #3. Tennessee: 39%

— #4. South Carolina: 38%

— #5. Alabama: 35%

#24. Common Grackle

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 15%

– Average group size: 3.75

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. New Jersey: 37%

— #2. South Dakota: 31%

— #3. Connecticut: 30%

— #4. Florida: 22%

— #4. Massachusetts: 22%

#23. Song Sparrow

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 20%

– Average group size: 1.31

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Washington: 53%

— #2. Oregon: 48%

— #3. West Virginia: 38%

— #4. Delaware: 32%

— #5. Kentucky: 31%

#22. American Crow

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 20%

– Average group size: 2.41

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Wyoming: 38%

— #2. Maine: 34%

— #2. Washington: 34%

— #4. Arkansas: 33%

— #4. North Carolina: 33%

#21. Carolina/Black-capped Chickadee

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 22%

– Average group size: 2.18

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. West Virginia: 44%

— #2. Missouri: 37%

— #3. Pennsylvania: 27%

— #4. Kentucky: 23%

— #4. Virginia: 23%

#20. White-throated Sparrow

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 24%

– Average group size: 1.57

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Arkansas: 67%

— #2. Rhode Island: 58%

— #3. Connecticut: 56%

— #3. New Jersey: 56%

— #5. Virginia: 51%

#19. European Starling

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 25%

– Average group size: 2.98

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Nebraska: 38%

— #1. South Dakota: 38%

— #1. Delaware: 38%

— #4. New Jersey: 32%

— #5. Iowa: 31%

#18. Red-breasted Nuthatch

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 26%

– Average group size: 1.3

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Alaska: 68%

— #2. South Dakota: 63%

— #3. Maine: 62%

— #4. Nebraska: 58%

— #4. Michigan: 58%

#17. Red-winged Blackbird

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 27%

– Average group size: 2.85

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Michigan: 29%

— #2. Ohio: 27%

— #3. Illinois: 26%

— #4. West Virginia: 25%

— #5. Kentucky: 23%

#16. Carolina Chickadee

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 31%

– Average group size: 2.43

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Arkansas: 93%

— #2. Alabama: 87%

— #2. South Carolina: 87%

— #4. North Carolina: 78%

— #5. Oklahoma: 76%

#15. Carolina Wren

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 34%

– Average group size: 1.2

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. South Carolina: 82%

— #2. North Carolina: 74%

— #3. Alabama: 71%

— #4. Virginia: 70%

— #4. Georgia: 70%

#14. American Robin

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 34%

– Average group size: 2.26

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. South Dakota: 63%

— #2. New Mexico: 47%

— #2. Nevada: 47%

— #4. Kentucky: 44%

— #5. Nebraska: 42%

#13. Hairy Woodpecker

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 36%

– Average group size: 1.1

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. North Dakota: 70%

— #2. Connecticut: 68%

— #3. Vermont: 63%

— #4. Maine: 61%

— #5. Minnesota: 54%

#12. Black-capped Chickadee

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 40%

– Average group size: 1.93

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Vermont: 100%

— #2. New Hampshire: 97%

— #3. Maine: 94%

— #3. Minnesota: 94%

— #3. Connecticut: 94%

#11. American Goldfinch

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 63%

– Average group size: 3.3

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Iowa: 84%

— #2. Vermont: 81%

— #3. Maine: 73%

— #4. Wisconsin: 72%

— #5. Minnesota: 70%

#10. Dark-eyed Junco

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 66%

– Average group size: 2.35

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Oregon: 93%

— #2. North Dakota: 90%

— #3. Washington: 88%

— #3. Iowa: 88%

— #5. Minnesota: 85%

#9. Mourning Dove

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 69%

– Average group size: 3.33

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. New Jersey: 81%

— #2. Nevada: 80%

— #3. Connecticut: 79%

— #4. Massachusetts: 77%

— #4. Kentucky: 77%

#8. House Sparrow

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 75%

– Average group size: 6.07

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. South Dakota: 88%

— #2. Iowa: 84%

— #2. Illinois: 84%

— #4. Ohio: 75%

— #5. Utah: 73%

#7. Red-bellied Woodpecker

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 76%

– Average group size: 1.17

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Connecticut: 86%

— #2. New Jersey: 78%

— #3. Nebraska: 77%

— #4. Ohio: 76%

— #5. Maryland: 70%

#6. House Finch

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 76%

– Average group size: 3.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Nevada: 93%

— #2. Utah: 88%

— #2. New Mexico: 88%

— #4. Alabama: 84%

— #5. Arizona: 82%

#5. Downy Woodpecker

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 77%

– Average group size: 1.44

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Connecticut: 92%

— #2. Massachusetts: 84%

— #3. Minnesota: 83%

— #4. Iowa: 82%

— #5. North Dakota: 80%

#4. White-breasted Nuthatch

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 78%

– Average group size: 1.56

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Connecticut: 93%

— #2. Vermont: 89%

— #2. Maine: 89%

— #4. Michigan: 86%

— #5. West Virginia: 84%

#3. Tufted Titmouse

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 80%

– Average group size: 2.07

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. West Virginia: 100%

— #2. Connecticut: 97%

— #3. Vermont: 91%

— #4. Massachusetts: 89%

— #5. Kentucky: 87%

#2. Northern Cardinal

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 87%

– Average group size: 2.45

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Kentucky: 92%

— #2. Alabama: 90%

— #3. Nebraska: 88%

— #4. Ohio: 87%

— #5. Missouri: 86%

#1. Blue Jay

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 88%

– Average group size: 2.41

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Vermont: 96%

— #2. Nebraska: 92%

— #3. Massachusetts: 90%

— #4. South Dakota: 88%

— #4. Connecticut: 88%