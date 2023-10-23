ENGLEWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — An important step in keeping your pet safe and secure is taking place in Montgomery County.

From 1 to 5 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 26, pet owners can stop by Englewood Fire Station 99, located at 1099 Union Blvd. in Englewood to get their pet microchipped. The Humane Society of Greater Dayton is hosting the event to attempt to have more pets accounted for and protected.

Microchipping will be free to the first 60 pets. If you and your pet arrive after the free microchips, it will be just $15 per pet.

“Microchipping is a crucial step in safeguarding our furry companions,” said the Humane Society of Greater Dayton. “It ensures that lost or missing pets can be swiftly reunited with their owners, bringing peace of mind to pet parents everywhere.”

Attendees are encouraged to park their vehicles behind the fire station.