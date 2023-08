MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office is alerting residents to watch out for a loose calf.

An alert from the sheriff’s office says a calf is loose around the 7100 block of Fort Recovery Minster Road in Maria Stein.

Drivers traveling near the road should use caution. If you are in the area and spot the calf moo-ving around, you are encouraged to contact the office at 1-419-586-7724.