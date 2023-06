XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) — A mother duck was recently in distress, causing first responders in Xenia to respond to help.

Some of the mother’s flock ended up getting stuck in a storm drain on Thursday, June 22 at Shawnee Park in Xenia.

Members of Xenia Fire Department’s B Shift responded quickly to the call to action.

The mother duck and all of her ducklings have been traveling around the park since the rescue mission.