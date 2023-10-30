Video from an August report about SICSA’s CEO change

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — SICSA has named a new president and CEO.

Since September 25, Jack Omer has served as interim CEO. On Monday, the organization announced Omer will now assume a permanent position as President and CEO of SICSA.

Omer has volunteered with SICSA for more than a decade and is a former Board member.

“As we approach our 50th-anniversary celebration in May 2024, we’re confident that under Jack’s guidance, SICSA’s legacy will continue to flourish,” said SICSA Board President Kunal Patel. “We believe he will uphold and enhance our dedication to animal welfare, customer service, staff and volunteer engagement and business efficiency for the decades to come.”

The new president and CEO will be stepping into the permanent role immediately.