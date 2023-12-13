WAPAKONETA, Ohio (WDTN) — A local retired police canine has died just over three years after retiring.

The Wapakoneta Police Department announced the death of retired K-9 Rico, who died on Friday, Dec. 8. Rico had been partnered with his handler, Joseph Welker.

In 2009, the canine was born in Czechia, formerly Czechoslovakia, and became a member of the Wapakoneta Police Department in 2011, after being donated from Brands Lake Fishing Club.

Prior to retirement in November 2020, Rico and Joseph received accolades for:

Apprehending criminals

Assisting with drug round-ups across Auglaize County

Helping during high-risk incidents

Locating large amounts of illegal drugs, such as bulk prescription drugs, cocaine, heroin, LSD and methamphetamines

“K9 Rico was a loyal companion who would have given his life to ensure his handler, fellow officers and citizens stayed safe,” Wapakoneta police said. “Our community is a better place to live because of the work done by Rico while patrolling the streets.”

Wapakoneta police say K-9 Rico will be loved and missed forever.