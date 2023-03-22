LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A Lexington Humane Society pup is recovering from an illness, workers say, thanks to Raising Cane’s chicken.

Humane Society officials said one of their rescued puppies, Delilah, has parvo and that the medical team has had trouble getting her to eat. That is until they gave her some Raising Cane’s chicken.

Medical staff said the chicken helped stimulate her appetite and she is now back on puppy food and officially on the road to recovery.

Delilah will continue her recovery until she’s able to return back to her foster family, who have decided to make her a permanent part of their family!

If you would like to help Delilah during her recovery as well as the many other animals being cared for at the Lexington Humane Society, you can make a donation here.