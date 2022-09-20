Viewer discretion is advised. Some may find the images below disturbing.

HIGHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — A Highland County shelter took in three dogs who were found caged in the woods without food or water on Saturday.

According to a Facebook post by Highland County Humane Society, a woman riding a four-wheeler in the woods heard the dogs crying and walked around until she found them. The three dogs were found in a cage with no food or water.

The woman immediately began contacting shelters and the Highland County Humane Society took them in.

(Photo/Highland County Humane Society)

“Their nails are so overgrown, they are underweight. The two chihuahua males are completely hairless at this point. The female Yorkie has lost half her hair and is matted with what’s left,” said the shelter.

The post said the smallest boy is missing half of his bottom jaw and they all likely have a bladder infection or kidney issues. They are also sneezing and coughing and missing most of their teeth.

The director of the Highland County Humane Society is personally fostering the three, said the shelter.

“Despite all of this mistreatment they are super sweet!” said Highland County Humane Society. “The boys burrow in the blankets and they all three cuddle together.”

The Highland County Humane Society said the road to recovery will be long and will require a lot of vet care.

(Photo/Highland County Humane Society)

(Photo/Highland County Humane Society)

(Photo/Highland County Humane Society)

(Photo/Highland County Humane Society)

(Photo/Highland County Humane Society)

(Photo/Highland County Humane Society)

If you would like to donate towards their care, you can do so through Paypal or by purchasing items such as Diamond small breed puppy food, soft food or XS or XXS t-shirts. Additional items can be found on the shelter’s Amazon or Chewy wishlists.