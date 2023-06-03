ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — A six month old kitten that was tied to a tree with a jumper cable was rescued by Orange Beach local Tommy Leonard.

Leonard got a call from a friend in Thomasville describing the situation.

“He said he heard this horrible screaming from the woods, and it turned out to be Lucky,” said Leonard. “He was tied up to a tree with a jumper cable clamped to his back left leg, and anyone who has jumped a car off knows how tight those are.”

Leonard took Lucky in and immediately took him to the vet.

“The vet said the leg would have to be amputated, and then he asked me if I’d be interested in giving him a home and I said yes,” Leonard said.

Lucky has three legs and is as happy as can be, but Leonard decided on the name for a few reasons.

“We kept him for about three to four days before he had a name and he was lucky that my friend wondered up and found him,” Leonard said. “He’s lucky he has a home where he will never have to worry about nothing anymore.”

Lucky will get his staples out on Monday and live his best life with Leonard.

“There is evil in this world, really too much evil in this world and I just hope he finds God and God touches his soul and makes him straight,” Leonard said.