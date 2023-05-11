DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Scientists with the United States Navy has taken a sea lion and transformed it into an avid gamer.

Officials have been working with a sea lion named Spike on a game. In the game, there is a black cursor on the screen with a green dot, which Spike is able to control by pressing buttons.

Spike the sea lion was the first to complete the training program, despite being the last of three sea lions to even touch the game.

As Spike successfully completed the different levels, the sea lion was given tasty fish treats throughout by the trainers.