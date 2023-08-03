CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) — Happy birthday Fritz! Cincinnati’s youngest hippo is turning 1 year old on Aug. 3 — which also happens to be World Watermelon Day.

According to the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden, guests are invited to join in Fritz’s birthday celebration from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Highlights of the day include Busken birthday cake, Graeter’s ice cream for guests, photo opportunities around the zoo, watermelon carvings, watermelon Dole Whip and so much more. Click here for a schedule of activities.

Richard Cowdrey, illustrator of The New York Times best-selling “Fiona the Hipp” book series, will also be at the zoo from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to sign books. Cowdrey’s latest book, “You’ve Got This, Fiona: A Book About Change,” was released on Aug. 1 and is the first to feature Fritz.

“Fiona has been the center of attention since, in 2017, she became the first premature hippo to survive. She is still wildly popular, but people, including me, have also really fallen for Fritz,” said Cincinnati Zoo director Thane Maynard.

“We think he deserves a special party and want to invite everyone to attend.”

In addition to the birthday celebrations at the zoo, Fritz fans can enter to win a chance to meet the whole bloat in Fritz’s Birthday Giveaway. The prize package includes a behind-the-scenes tour of Hippo Cove to meet all four hippos, a $1,000 Visa gift card, a two-night stay at Graduate Cincinnati and more.

Click here to enter the giveaway.