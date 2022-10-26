Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Sleeping, treats and walks: That’s how a Greene County Sheriff’s Office K-9 will be celebrating his retirement!

(Photo/Greene County Sheriff’s Office)

According to a Facebook post by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, almost 10-year-old K-9 Benny is retiring.

Benny is a Belgian Malinois that has been working as a dual-purpose dog in patrolling and narcotics.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office said Benny will spend his retirement with his handler, Deputy Jimmy Hughes.

“Benny has been an instrumental member of the Sheriff’s Office and a true crowd pleaser,” said the post. “Benny is looking forward to sleeping in, Milk Bones and long walks.”