Stacker compiled a list of exotic pets available for adoption near Cincinnati, Ohio on Petfinder. Birds, barnyard animals, horses, and reptiles were included in the list if available.

You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Dayton

1 / 40Petfinder

DIamond

– Type: Pot Bellied

– Age: Adult

– Gender: Female

– Read more on Petfinder

2 / 40Petfinder

Yoda aka Harry

– Type: Lizard

– Age: Young

– Gender: Male

– Read more on Petfinder

3 / 40Petfinder

Harley Baby

– Type: Lizard

– Age: Adult

– Gender: Female

– Read more on Petfinder

4 / 40Petfinder

Aura

– Type: Snake

– Age: Adult

– Gender: Male

– Read more on Petfinder

5 / 40Petfinder

Lucy

– Type: Snake

– Age: Adult

– Gender: Female

– Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Dayton, according to TripAdvisor

6 / 40Petfinder

Yellow Belly Sliders Assorted

– Type: Turtle

– Age: Senior

– Gender: Male

– Read more on Petfinder

7 / 40Petfinder

Arlo the Stripe Neck Turtle

– Type: Turtle

– Age: Adult

– Gender: Male

– Read more on Petfinder

8 / 40Petfinder

Fjori

– Type: Lizard

– Age: Adult

– Gender: Male

– Read more on Petfinder

9 / 40Petfinder

Randal

– Type: Snake

– Age: Adult

– Gender: Male

– Read more on Petfinder

10 / 40Petfinder

Bugs

– Type: Lizard

– Age: Young

– Gender: Male

– Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Ohio

11 / 40Petfinder

Wilbur & Gus

– Type: Pot Bellied

– Age: Adult

– Gender: Male

– Read more on Petfinder

12 / 40Petfinder

Turbo

– Type: Snake

– Age: Adult

– Gender: Female

– Read more on Petfinder

13 / 40Petfinder

DeNile

– Type: Lizard

– Age: Adult

– Gender: Male

– Read more on Petfinder

14 / 40Petfinder

Penny

– Type: Pot Bellied

– Age: Adult

– Gender: Female

– Read more on Petfinder

15 / 40Petfinder

Gus

– Type: Turtle

– Age: Adult

– Gender: Female

– Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Counties with the most seniors in Ohio

16 / 40Petfinder

Arboc

– Type: Snake

– Age: Adult

– Gender: Male

– Read more on Petfinder

17 / 40Petfinder

Bigby

– Type: Snake

– Age: Adult

– Gender: Male

– Read more on Petfinder

18 / 40Petfinder

Yoda aka Harry

– Type: Lizard

– Age: Young

– Gender: Male

– Read more on Petfinder

19 / 40Petfinder

Kevin

– Type: Snake

– Age: Adult

– Gender: Male

– Read more on Petfinder

20 / 40Petfinder

Scream

– Type: Gecko

– Age: Adult

– Gender: Male

– Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Ohio is the #9 state with the least land owned by the federal government

21 / 40Petfinder

Franky

– Type: Turtle

– Age: Adult

– Gender: Female

– Read more on Petfinder

22 / 40Petfinder

Lilith

– Type: Snake

– Age: Young

– Gender: Male

– Read more on Petfinder

23 / 40Petfinder

Eminem

– Type: Gecko

– Age: Adult

– Gender: Male

– Read more on Petfinder

24 / 40Petfinder

Picies

– Type: Snake

– Age: Young

– Gender: Male

– Read more on Petfinder

25 / 40Petfinder

Beth (Bethlehem’s Morning)

– Type: Quarterhorse (mixed)

– Age: Young

– Gender: Female

– Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Best counties to retire in Ohio

26 / 40Petfinder

foundballpython

– Type: Snake

– Age: Adult

– Gender: Male

– Read more on Petfinder

27 / 40Petfinder

Cosmo

– Type: Snake

– Age: Adult

– Gender: Male

– Read more on Petfinder

28 / 40Petfinder

Dr. Dre

– Type: Gecko

– Age: Adult

– Gender: Male

– Read more on Petfinder

29 / 40Petfinder

Bertie & Pinky

– Type: Pot Bellied

– Age: Adult

– Gender: Female

– Read more on Petfinder

30 / 40Petfinder

Hey Baby

– Type: Snake

– Age: Adult

– Gender: Male

– Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Highest paying jobs in Cincinnati that require a graduate degree

31 / 40Petfinder

Senior

– Type: Snake

– Age: Young

– Gender: Male

– Read more on Petfinder

32 / 40Petfinder

Blooper

– Type: Turtle

– Age: Senior

– Gender: Male

– Read more on Petfinder

33 / 40Petfinder

Honey

– Type: Pot Bellied

– Age: Adult

– Gender: Female

– Read more on Petfinder

34 / 40Petfinder

Liza

– Type: Saddlebred (mixed)

– Age: Young

– Gender: Female

– Read more on Petfinder

35 / 40Petfinder

Hunter the Side Neck Turtle

– Type: Turtle

– Age: Adult

– Gender: Male

– Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Most rural counties in Ohio

36 / 40Petfinder

Leviathan

– Type: Snake

– Age: Young

– Gender: Male

– Read more on Petfinder

37 / 40Petfinder

Little Guy

– Type: Snake

– Age: Young

– Gender: Male

– Read more on Petfinder

38 / 40Petfinder

Nagini

– Type: Snake

– Age: Adult

– Gender: Male

– Read more on Petfinder

39 / 40Petfinder

Ekans

– Type: Snake

– Age: Adult

– Gender: Male

– Read more on Petfinder

40 / 40Petfinder

Snakey

– Type: Snake

– Age: Senior

– Gender: Male

– Read more on Petfinder