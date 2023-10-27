BROOKVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — Numerous dogs were taken from a building in Brookville during a search warrant.

On Friday, Oct. 27, officers from the Brookville Police Department and TCSU Task Force were carrying out a search warrant at a Brookville business called Dayton Dog Trainer. During the execution of the search warrant, all dogs at the business were removed.

Although some of the canines were picked up from their owners, the Montgomery County Animal Resource Center (ARC) is looking for the owners of several dogs.

Montgomery County Animal Resource Center

“Their families have no idea they’re at the shelter because they think their pets are with the trainer, and we don’t currently have any information to try and contact them,” the ARC said.

If you recognize any of the dogs, you are asked to contact the ARC at 937-898-4457 and law enforcement at either 937-833-2001 or 937-833-4357.