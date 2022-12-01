Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Sales for 2023 dog licenses are now open in Montgomery County!

Residents in Montgomery County that wish to purchase a dog license for 2023 can purchase them for $20 or $24. A license for dogs that have been spayed or neutered will cost $20 and for those that have not, the license will cost $24, the release said.

Montgomery Animal Resource Center Director Bob Gruhl said buying a dog license is a very important step toward safety.

“Dog licenses are crucial to public safety. They let people know that a dog has a home and a family that cares. If a dog is lost and wearing a license, the finder can reunite that animal with their family without ever needing to involve the Animal Resource Center,” said Gruhl.

“In many cases, dogs do not stray far from home, so having the ability to look this information up and return them quickly is a win-win for everyone.”

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has a new K-9, Bart, which Montgomery County Auditor Karl Keith presented with his first license free of charge.

Keith said, “I wanted to honor the important work that Bart does to keep our county safe by personally delivering his first-ever dog license.”

Dog licenses for your furry friend must be purchased every year and in 2022, more than 52,000 licenses for dogs were purchased.

If you are interested in purchasing a license, there are a few ways you can do so. You can buy licenses online here, print out an application, which can be found here and mail it in, or buy in-person at 16 different locations as well as at the County Administration Building and Animal Resource Center.

Dog licenses are on sale from Thursday, Dec. 1 through Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, for the 2023 year.