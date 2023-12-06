BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — A woman has been charged after a dog was found dead in Butler County.

According to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, deputy dog wardens conducting an animal welfare check in the 6000 block of Oxford Milford Road discovered a dead pit-bull mix in a crate. They also reportedly found a horse described as being in a “severely emaciated” condition.

The dead pit-bull mix and horse were taken possession of by the deputy dog warden, along with a pig and three additional dogs.

Katie Still, 31, of Hanover Township, was arrested and booked into the Butler County Jail. She was arrested on one count of prohibitions concerning companion animals, a fifth-degree felony, and Cruelty to Animals, a second-degree misdemeanor.

“Cruelty to animals isn’t tolerated in this county,” said Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones. “If you fail to care for your animals, either find someone who will, or we will find a new home for you in jail.”

Since the investigation is ongoing, Jones says additional charges are possible.