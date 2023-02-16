DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Do you wonder what may have roamed the Earth before we all were born? A footprint of a giant creature was recently discovered in Europe.

Off of the Yorkshire Coast in the United Kingdom, a dinosaur footprint has appeared. Where the footprint was found is known to some in the UK as the “Dinosaur Coast”.

The discovery of the footprint is said to be measured at a whopping 3-feet and is the largest of its kind in the country.

Experts believe the print was left by a Megalosaurus. It was found when an archeologist was strolling along for her routine walk and came upon the unique discovery.

After the archeologist found the print on her walk, it was sent for inspection and later donated to the Scarborough Museum and Gallery in the UK.