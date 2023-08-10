DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A competition to impersonate an animal in the wild returned for another year.

The annual Stag Calling Contest in Latvia, a country in Europe, is a contest that looks for an individual that is interested in hunting and animals. Each year, hunting enthusiasts travel to Latvia to try out their best deer impression.

Twenty-three different competitors grunted their way through a variety of different categories.

Contestants were judged on their ability to make deer calls, which mimicked a young deer looking for a stag. After the battle, contestant looked for a victorious stag.

The winner of the contest will have the opportunity to travel to Poland to compete in the European championship.