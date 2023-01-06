Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) — The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden welcomed its first baby of 2023 into the world!

According to the Cincinnati Zoo, 9-year-old Isla the tamandua gave birth in the early morning hours of Thursday, Jan. 5 after being under birth watch for more than a month!

“The birth window for tamanduas is 130-190 days, and Isla’s pup came at the very end of that window,” said Cincinnati Zoo’s zoological manager Julie Grove.

The sex of the new pup has yet to be determined.

The tamandua, also called the lesser anteater, uses its long snout to sniff out ant, termite and bee colonies. It has long claws which help it dig into nests and a long tongue that licks up insects. According to the zoo, a single tamandua can eat up to 9,000 ants a day!

