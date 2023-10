CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) — Four well-known residents at the Cincinnati Zoo are getting in the Halloween spirit with a pretty sweet treat.

Fiona, Fritz, Bibi and Tucker are the hippopotamuses at the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Gardens in Cincinnati. Recently, they were treated to a treat of pumpkins.

The zoo posted a video on social media of the hippos enjoying themselves munching down on the fall treat.

According to the zoo, pumpkins are the hippo’s favorite choice of fruit.