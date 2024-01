DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A chicken in a Dayton neighborhood might have taken crossing the road to a whole other level before being detained.

(Officer Fader and Chicken)

On Monday, Jan. 1, Dayton police officers were dispatched to Virginia Avenue for a report of a loose chicken.

Officers responded to the scene on the report that the chicken was chasing a small girl.

Dayton Police & Fire posted a photo of the chicken once it was finally captured by Officer Fader.