Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Fiona the hippo’s birthday is approaching, and the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden is offering a special experience for one lucky fan.

According to the Cincinnati Zoo, world-famous Fiona will be six years old on Jan. 24!

Fans can celebrate her birthday by entering a drawing for the Ultimate Hippo Getaway package, which includes a behind-the-scenes tour of the Hippo Cove and a chance to meet all four hippos.

According to the zoo, a $5 birthday gift will get you a digital Fiona kiss and one entry to win the grand prize. A $20 birthday gift will also get you a digital Fiona kiss as well as five entries to win the Ultimate Hippo Getaway.

Fund will be used to provide food, toys and fun enrichment for Cincinnati Zoo animals.

You can enter as many times as you’d like, and entering more gives you a greater chance at winning the grand prize! You can participate by clicking here.

The Ultimate Hippo Getaway package includes:

A Behind the Scenes tour to meet all 4 hippos

$1,000 Visa gift card

Two-night hotel stay at the Graduate Cincinnati

$50 gift card to Fiona’s Bar & Grill located in the Graduate Cincinnati

Five tickets to the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden

Complete library of Fiona books illustrated by Richard Cowdrey

For more information on the giveaway, click here.