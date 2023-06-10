LAWRENCE, Kan. — After 8 years of service with the Lawrence Police Department, the patrol service dog known as “Cheeseburger” has retired.

At his retirement party Thursday, there was — of course — a cheeseburger treat for the K9.

Cheeseburger is a 10-year-old shepherd from the Netherlands who joined the department in 2015 when Lawrence police debuted their patrol service dog unit.

His handler, Cpl. Matt Weidl, announced the K9’s retirement earlier this week. Cheeseburger has served his own community as well as several other partner agencies in the state.

Cheeseburger will remain in the Lawrence Police Department family by spending his retirement years with Sgt. Ron Ivener, his wife, their four children and their dog Monty.