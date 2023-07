DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A tour guide in Alaska ended up scaring away a bear.

Believing the tour group would not be capable of outrunning the bear, the tour guide decided it was the best option for everyone if he attempted to growl at the big bear.

Following the growling from the man, the bear decided to turn its course and go another direction away from everyone.

For safety purposes, it is not advised to complete the actions done by the tour guide.