TROY, Ohio (WDTN) — More than 30 dogs were removed from a Troy home on Tuesday, April 4.

According to our partners at Miami Valley Today, 32 dogs, including a mother and her puppies, were removed from a home on South Union Street by animal control officers. Officers were allegedly investigating a report of hoarding.

Miami County Animal Shelter Director Robert Craft reported that the dogs were taken to the shelter and are in the intake process. Many of them are reportedly suffering from skin infections due to fleas, Craft said.

Craft also reports that the house has been condemned and that charges against the tenant are currently pending.

Meanwhile, the shelter is accepting donations to help cover the cost of caring for the dogs.

For more information about the Miami County Animal Shelter or to make a donation, click here.