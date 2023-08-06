BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Sixteen dogs are now up for adoption after dozens were found and taken from a Butler County rescue.

On July 27, 90 dogs were sent to Animal Friends Humane Society in Hamilton, after 30 dogs were found dead at a rescue in Madison Township. 2 NEWS previously reported the owner of that rescue, Ronda Murphy, was arrested on three counts of cruelty to a companion animal.

All dogs will be assessed to make sure they can be placed in a different environment, the humane society says.

After court, the dog wardens met with Ronda Murphy and her lawyer. Ronda signed ownership of all 90 dogs, this means we now have full rights to the dogs! Rights to the dogs mean we can perform spay/neuters on them, we can transfer them to rescues, and most importantly we can adopt them out! Animal Friends Humane Society

Families and individuals looking to adopt the animals are encouraged to fill an online application out. By filling it out and emailing it here, Animal Friends says the adoption process is sped up for prospective adopters.

The shelter is offering ways you can help if you can’t adopt; You can donate through:

Amazon Wishlist

In Person at 1820 Princeton Road in Hamilton

Calling 1-513-867-5727

To view the dogs currently up for adoption, visit their social media page.