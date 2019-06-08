Recruit with Us

Recruiting

Let us bring more qualified candidates your way using our knowledge of the region, coupled with the power of WDTN-TV, WBDT-TV, WDTN.com along with Google, Facebook, E-mail.

We have an experienced marketing team that uses the power of television and digital marketing to help you recruit new employees.

Our team works directly with your business to create a targeted media plan that finds the right audience to ensure the best applicants will find you in a crowded hiring environment.

Call or email us to schedule an appointment to learn how we can connect you with today’s top talent.

Contact: jobrecruiting@wdtn.com