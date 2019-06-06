WDTN-TVAddress: 4595 S. Dixie Dr. Dayton Ohio 45439
Main Phone: (937) 293-2101 | Contact Us
Our Staff
Need Something?
Live Streaming
Watch every edition of 2 NEWS and Living Dayton live on WDTN.com or the WDTN.com mobile app.
Cord Cutters: Ways to Watch
- WDTN.com
- WDTN.com apps
- Roku via Livestream App
Concerns about our closed captioning?For immediate captioning concerns contact us at
- Phone: 937-424-1505
- Fax: 937-294-6542
- E-mail: captioning@wdtn.com
|• WDTN Public File
|Individuals with disabilities may contact the captioning hotline or speak with our stations representative for assistance with the public inspection file.
WDTN Captioning Hotline: 937-424-1505
Station Rep: Jackie Lainhart, 937-293-2101
|• WDTN EEO Report
|• FCC Children’s Programming