ENGLEWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — A local student’s homicide remains unsolved four years later.

Just after midnight on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, Englewood police officers were dispatched to Cedargate Apartments in the 700 block of Union Blvd. in Englewood. The initial report was for an unresponsive person in the parking lot.

Englewood Police Sergeant Mike Lang says first responders arrived and located a female. While firefighters were providing medical attention, they discovered the woman had suffered a bullet wound to the arm.

Paramedics transported the injured individual to Kettering Health Dayton, formerly Grandview Medical Center, where she later died. The injured female has since been identified by the Englewood Police Department as Kareena Broski, 18, of Englewood.

Broski’s death was ruled a homicide by the Montgomery County Coroner.

2 NEWS previously reported Broski was a student at Miami Valley CTC for 1.5 years.

Since the investigation first began, authorities have served 16 search warrants, according to Lang. Authorities served the warrants to try and uncover Broski’s digital life.

Unfortunately, law enforcement has not yet been able to identify a suspect in the student’s death.

Investigators believe Kareena was likely shot inside of a vehicle, where she was pushed out. Lang believes the suspect is someone she knew.

Although there have been no recent developments in her unsolved homicide case, Lang says the department believes at least two people are aware of what happened to Kareena. According to Lang, the suspect likely told at least one other person what happened out of guilt.

If you have any information regarding Broski’s death or know what happened on Jan. 13, 2020, you are encouraged to contact Englewood police at 937-836-2678. You are able to remain anonymous. Your piece of information could lead to solving the case, bringing closure to the Broski family.

“You never know what nugget of information you have and where it’s gonna fit into the overall puzzle, so even if you feel its insignificant or meaningless, it might just be the opposite to us,” said Lang. “We encourage you to come forward.”

2 NEWS reached out to the Broski family and MVCTC for comment. They did not get back to us before this story aired.