WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — A restaurant chain location has sat abandoned in southern Montgomery County for a number of years.

The shell of a former Tim Hortons location sits at 665 Miamisburg Centerville Road in Washington Township. Built in 1980, the building is currently described by Montgomery County Auditor Karl Keith as a food franchise parcel.

Oct. 2018 (Montgomery County Auditor) vs Oct. 2023 (WDTN Photo/Matt Channels)

In 2017, the location closed its doors for the last time.

Montgomery County public property records lists “TIM DONUT U S LIMITED INC” as the current property owner. On the Ohio Secretary of State’s business search, the owner is still listed as active to operate in the state.

Online property records list a majority of area locations still in operation by the same owner:

4465 Indian Ripple Road, Beavercreek

1318 N. Fairfield Road, Beavercreek

959 Patterson Road, Dayton

150 Monarch Lane, Miamisburg

894 W. Central Ave., Springboro

1525 N. Limestone St., Springfield

1521 W. North St., Springfield

2000 E. Main St., Springfield

A for-lease sign sat in the parking lot of the property for many months, but has since been removed. All of the Tim Hortons branding signage has also been removed.

Washington Twp. Communications Manager Kate Trangenstein tells 2 NEWS the property does not currently have any open zoning or redevelopment requests.

“We continue to monitor property stewardship (property maintenance is the responsibility of the property owner) and are open to redevelopment opportunities and/or discussions,” Trangenstein said.

Since the former location continues to be an eyesore to those traveling along State Route 725, 2 NEWS decided to reach out to the company to see if any changes would be coming soon. A short time after reaching out, Tim Hortons released a statement saying they do not have any information.

“Tim Hortons has no further updates to share with the public in regards to this location at this time,” the company said. “Should matters change, we will certainly reach out to you with additional information.”

2 NEWS will reach back out to both parties in the future for potential updates.

** This story is part of a multi-part series on abandoned commercial buildings in the Miami Valley.