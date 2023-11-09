DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Dayton construction contract is now on hold after 2 NEWS began asking questions about the winning bidder.

At the Dayton City Commission meeting on Wednesday, Evans Landscaping of Cincinnati was set to win a $1.5 million contract to restore a part of Wolf Creek in Dayton. 2 NEWS asked the city why it had selected Evans, considering the company and two executives were all convicted on fraud charges in 2018.

Dayton City Manager Shelley Dickstein addressed our questioning at the start of the meeting.

“Our purchasing, our bid process requires a 3-year look back for convictions and things that we need to be concerned about with regards to selecting companies,” Dickstein said. “So, this was outside of the three years.”

The city’s law department is now taking another look at the contract, the project and what to do next.