Winter storm passes to our south, few showers possible
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect today for Butler county. A few rain and snow showers possible today, mainly in the southwestern part of the Miami Valley. Little or no accumulation is expected over most of our area with an inch or two possible in Butler county. The main storm system will pass to our south. Much of the area will be just impacted by the cloud cover from this storm. If you are traveling towards Cincinnati or northern Kentucky, conditions will vary greatly with rain and snow. Allow for extra time to reach your destination.
THIS AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, breezy and chilly with rain and snow showers, mainly southwest of Dayton. High near 40
TONIGHT: Chance of evening snow showers southwest of Dayton, then late night clearing. Low 27
SUNDAY: Sunny and cool. High 48
Sunshine returns to the area on Sunday with highs in the upper 40s. Temperatures climb into the 50s Monday, and even lower 60s for the middle part of next week. Shower chances return Tuesday.
