Some sunshine on this Palm Sunday

By: Melissa Barrington

Posted: Mar 25, 2018 06:33 AM EDT

Updated: Mar 25, 2018 06:33 AM EDT

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - High pressure will build into the area today and give us some sunshine on this Palm Sunday.  Expect winds to be slightly gusty at times.

TODAY:  Partly to mostly sunny, breezy and cool.  High 45

TONIGHT:  Party cloudy.  Low 32

MONDAY:  Partly to mostly cloudy.  High 53

Mild temperatures are expected next week, but umbrellas will need to be on stand by.  Several days of unsettled weather are in the forecast. 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Meet the Team

Don't Miss

Latest News - Local

Video Center