DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - High pressure will build into the area today and give us some sunshine on this Palm Sunday. Expect winds to be slightly gusty at times.

TODAY: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy and cool. High 45

TONIGHT: Party cloudy. Low 32

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. High 53

Mild temperatures are expected next week, but umbrellas will need to be on stand by. Several days of unsettled weather are in the forecast.