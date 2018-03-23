Keep your shovels handy! Snow is expected Saturday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - Friday will see lots of sunshine but don't put those snow shovels away just yet.

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Tara Hastings says a Winter Storm Watch is in effect for Montgomery, Preble, Butler, Warren and Clinton counties.

A narrow corridor of snow will move across the southern part of the Miami Valley. It looks like the heaviest snow will fall in southern Ohio. Parts of the northern Miami Valley won't see any snow at all.

Tara says the sun will return Sunday with highs in the upper 40s. Temperatures climb into the 50s and even lower 60s for the middle part of next week.

