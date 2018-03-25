Trotwood-Madison falls short in D2 Championship

By: Neil Konerman

Posted: Mar 24, 2018 11:45 PM EDT

Updated: Mar 24, 2018 11:45 PM EDT

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) - Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary earned a state record eighth basketball championship with the Irish defeating a talented Trotwood-Madison team 60-51 in the Division 2 boys title game at the Jerome Schottenstein Center on Saturday.

