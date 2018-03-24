Marion Local wins D4 State Championship

By: Neil Konerman

Posted: Mar 24, 2018 04:10 PM EDT

Updated: Mar 24, 2018 06:55 PM EDT

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) - In the first double-overtime state tournament game since 2009, Marion Local defeats Willoughby Cornerstone Christian 52-51 to claim the Division 4 State Championship. The Flyers become just the fourth Ohio school to win state titles in football and basketball in the same school year.

 

