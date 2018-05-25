Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Dayton, OHIO (WDTN) - Hendrik Clementina’s two-run single with two outs in the sixth inning gave the Dayton Dragons a lead they would not surrender while five Dragons pitchers combined to scatter six hits as Dayton defeated the Lake County Captains 2-1 on Thursday night. The Dragons won three-of-four in the series and went 6-2 on their eight-game home stand. A crowd of 7,695 was in attendance at Fifth Third Field.

Dragons starting pitcher Hunter Greene worked a career-high four and one-third innings. He did not allow a run until giving up a solo home run to Tyler Friis in the fifth. He allowed four hits and one run while walking two and striking out six.

The Dragons trailed 1-0 before they rallied in the bottom of the sixth inning. With two outs and the bases loaded, Clementina singled to right to drive in Stuart Fairchild and Montrell Marshall and give the Dragons a 2-1 lead.

Lake County threatened in the seventh, loading the bases with two outs before Dragons right fielder Michael Beltre made a leaping catch at the fence on a high drive off the bat of Jose Medina. Lake County stranded three base runners in the inning and 13 in the game.

In the ninth, Dragons reliever John Ghyzel entered the game with a one-run lead after notching his league-leading eighth save on Wednesday. It was the first time this season that Ghyzel had pitched on consecutive dates. He walked the lead-off man in the ninth but retired the next three hitters to earn another save.

The victory was credited to Dragons reliever Adrian Chacon, who pitched out of a tough jam in the fifth. Chacon came in the game with one out and the bases loaded and got back-to-back strikeouts to end the threat.

The Dragons collected eight hits. Clementina and Miles Gordon each had two.

Notes: The Dragons are 7-1 against Lake County this season. Six of the eight games have been decided by one run…The Dragons are 18-8 at home…Eighteen of the 24 Dragons wins have been comeback efforts…The Dragons have featured improved pitching in recent games. Their team earned run average over their last seven games is 2.75, compared to their full season mark of 5.04…Fairchild had a hit in his final at-bat to extend his hitting streak to seven straight games.

In the Standings: The Dragons are 24-21, in fourth place, five games behind first place Lansing and four and one-half games behind Bowling Green, the wildcard leader, in the Midwest League East Division.

Up Next: The next 10 Dragons games are against the three teams that are ahead of them in the standings. Dayton travels to Bowling Green, Kentucky to open a four-game series with the Bowling Green Hot Rods on Friday at 7:35 p.m. on Friday. Andrew Jordan (0-0, 1.80) will start for Dayton against Bowling Green’s Riley O’Brien (1-1, 2.63).

The next Dragons home game is Tuesday, May 29 against the West Michigan Whitecaps at 7:00 p.m.