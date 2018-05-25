PHOTOS: Service dog gives birth to puppies at Tampa airport

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Credit: Tampa Fire Rescue

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) - Friday was an exciting day for travelers at Tampa International Airport who got to witness a dog give birth to puppies.

According to Tampa Fire Rescue, a traveler's service dog started delivering the puppies around 1 p.m. Firefighters were called to the airport to help with the birth.

Eleanor Rigby, or Ellie for short, is a yellow lab that turned 2 years old earlier this month. She and her owner were on their way to Philadelphia when Ellie went into labor.

So far, Ellie has delivered five boys. They are waiting for two more puppies.

Pictures posted to Tampa Fire Rescue's official Twitter show a crowd gathered around the dog in a terminal.

Another adult dog can also be seen near the proud mother giving birth.