Mom trapped under SUV and bricks inside Mt. Auburn Apartment

MT. AUBURN (WLWT) - A SUV lost control on wet roads and slammed into a home in Mt. Auburn impact caused a wall to collapse, trapping a woman inside.

"This was crazy, it's unreal," tenant DJ Warren said.

The living room in the 2300 block of Vine Street was filled with debris and dust. Army veteran Evelyn Grinan was trapped under the car and a pile of bricks, while her sons frantically tried to free her.

"I was just, I was scared for the most part for my mom, I thought she was gone because like the car was on top of her," Grinan's son Mark said.

Upstairs DJ Warner and his three kids felt the building shake.

"It sounded like an explosion, I didn't know what it was, but it was actually a vehicle being driven into the side of the building," DJ Warner said.

Grinan's son pulled her out and she was rushed to the hospital.

"When I pulled her out from under the wreckage it was just like a sigh of relief.I felt good inside, but I was still angry at the fact that it happened though," Mark said.

Crews were busy securing the building late Saturday afternoon. The building owner said the home on Vine Street has been hit three times now.

"It's on the curve of Vine Street coming down off the university area, so heading down hill and a lot of cars loose control here," building owner Gary Smart said.

Amid all of the mess, the family was just thankful their mother survived.

"Sigh of relief, I feel blessed, I feel like someone was watching over her," Mark said.

Grinan was taken to the hospital and is expected to be ok.

Inspectors looked at the building and deemed it safe for the tenants to building owner plans to get an engineer out soon to take a closer look at the structure.