Bill makes Ohio back-to-school tax holiday an annual event
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The Ohio sales tax holiday that benefited back-to-school shoppers the last several years will become an annual, three-day event under a bill passed by state lawmakers.
During the first weekend in August, shoppers wouldn't pay sales tax on qualifying purchases, including clothing items under $75 and school supplies under $20.
Lawmakers backing the legislation say the tax holiday encourages families to shop in the state and helps Ohio businesses and other industries that support the retail segment.
The measure now heads to the governor's desk.
This year's tax-free weekend will begin Aug. 3.
More Stories
Meet the Team
Don't Miss
Latest News - Local
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Police pursuit ends in crash
Police confirm one person has been taken into custody.Read More »
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Fire forces Beavercreek family out into the cold
The homeowner called 911 then rushed the occupants outside.Read More »
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Crusier involved in multi-vehicle crash in Trotwood
The crash happened on Salem Avenue and Shiloh Springs Road.Read More »
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
LaRosa's Beavercreek pizzeria closed
The Cincinnati-based company said consistent low sales was the reason for the closure.Read More »
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Man asleep in SUV awakend by robbers in Dayton
Dayton police are looking for two suspects who reportedly beat and robbed a man at gunpoint in a gas station parking lot.Read More »