National

Yacht hosting high school prom crashes into other yacht

By:

Posted: May 25, 2018 08:24 AM EDT

Updated: May 25, 2018 08:24 AM EDT

HOBOKEN, N.J. (AP) — Police in New Jersey say a yacht hosting a high school senior prom rear-ended another yacht on the Hudson River near Hoboken, and no injuries were reported.

There were 95 passengers and 11 faculty members aboard the prom-hosting yacht Cornucopia Destiny when it crashed into the smaller yacht, Sundancer, which then crashed into the pier. The Cornucopia Destiny's captain could be heard yelling "I have no control" moments before the collision occurred.

Both boats were damaged in the crash, which caused the prom to end early. Staff, administrators and students were bused to an Elks Lodge following the crash.

It wasn't clear if anyone was aboard the smaller boat at the time of the crash.

The district's superintendent says every effort will be made to hold another prom before graduation.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


More Stories

Meet the Team

Don't Miss

Latest News - Local

Video Center