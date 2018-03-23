Trump says he's signed $1.3T budget bill

By: Associated Press

Posted: Mar 23, 2018 12:57 PM EDT

Updated: Mar 23, 2018 02:55 PM EDT

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he's signed a $1.3 trillion spending measure averting a government shutdown just hours after saying he was considering a veto.

Trump has been fuming because the package does not include protections for "Dreamer" immigrants and doesn't provide enough money for his promised border wall.

But Trump is pointing to major increases in military spending included in the bill.

He says, "my highest duty is to keep America safe" and that he's signed it "as a matter of national security."

