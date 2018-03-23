SC mom accused of hitting man who complained about crying baby at restaurant
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A Rock Hill woman was arrested after police say she hit a man who was complaining about her crying baby at a local restaurant.
The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at a sports bar. According to the report, 25-year-old Shacoya Latresa Long was having dinner with her mother and her baby when the child started to cry.
After about 30 minutes of the baby crying, the report states, a 55-year-old man sitting at a nearby table told Long, "I can't even hear myself talk."
Long told police she became upset, began to curse at the man, and "in frustration swung at him."
The man and a waitress told officers that Long began was yelling and cursing and was told she couldn't speak that way in the restaurant and that police were being called. That's when they say Long walked over to the man and struck him on the side of his face.
Long was arrested and charged with third-degree assault and battery.
