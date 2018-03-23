Rescued puppy gets forever home
LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WAVE/NBC) - A Louisville, Kentucky police officer has taken home a new best friend after rescuing a dying puppy during a traffic stop.
It all started when Officer Jeffrey Emerich pulled over a car driven by Dezmond Jones. Jones was wanted on burglarly charges, and Officer Emerich made a surprising discovery beneath the seat of the car...a tiny puppy that was nearly dead from exposure.
"Underneath the seat in the passenger side," he recalls, "and it was such a small space I couldn't even believe the dog was under there."
Emerich immediately worked to warm up the pup.
In addition to the burglary charges, Jones was charged with animal cruelty.
Officer Emerich didn't give up on the puppy, however.
