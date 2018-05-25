Public figures take to social media about Indiana school shooting

Copyright by WISH - All rights reserved The Twitter app is shown April 26, 2017, on a mobile phone in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WDTN) - Vice President of the United States Mike Pence and the Noblesville Police and Fire Departments react to the Indiana school shooting on social media.

The shooting happened at Noblesville West Middle School Friday morning.

Vice President Mike Pence, who was the former Indiana Governor, tweeted about the shooting and sends his thoughts and prayers to the Noblesville community.

Karen and I are praying for the victims of the terrible shooting in Indiana. To everyone in the Noblesville community – you are on our hearts and in our prayers. Thanks for the swift response by Hoosier law enforcement and first responders. — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) May 25, 2018

Police say a 13-year-old girl and a teacher were shot and are in critical condition. A male student suspect is in custody. The Noblesville Police Department said the call first came in at 9:06 a.m.

There are two victims en route to Methodist from the Noblesville West Middle School Active Shooter



Those families have been notified



Suspect in custody



All students are being taken to the Noblesville High School, parents are asked to pick up there#NoblesvilleWest — Sgt. John Perrine (@ISPIndianapolis) May 25, 2018

The Noblesville Fire and Police Departments responded to the school. The Fire Department has been tweeting about updates throughout the morning.

NFD and NPD are on scene of an active shooter at Noblesville West Middle School. Suspect is in custody. NPD will have more info when it’s available. — Noblesville Fire (@NoblesvilleFD) May 25, 2018

Indiana Republican Senator Todd Young and Democratic Senator Joe Donneelly also tweeted about the school shooting.

On my way to Noblesville from Southern Indiana after speaking with Mayor John Ditslear and Superintendent McCormick. We will continue to keep Hoosiers updated as we learn more. — Senator Todd Young (@SenToddYoung) May 25, 2018

I’m closely monitoring the situation at Noblesville West Middle School. I’m praying for the entire Noblesville community, students, teachers, families, and am thankful for our first responders. – Joe — Senator Joe Donnelly (@SenDonnelly) May 25, 2018

There are more than 50,000 tweets about Indiana on Twitter.