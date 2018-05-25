National

Public figures take to social media about Indiana school shooting

By:

Posted: May 25, 2018 12:53 PM EDT

Updated: May 25, 2018 01:45 PM EDT

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WDTN) - Vice President of the United States Mike Pence and the Noblesville Police and Fire Departments react to the Indiana school shooting on social media.

The shooting happened at Noblesville West Middle School Friday morning.

Vice President Mike Pence, who was the former Indiana Governor, tweeted about the shooting and sends his thoughts and prayers to the Noblesville community. 

 

 

Police say a 13-year-old girl and a teacher were shot and are in critical condition. A male student suspect is in custody. The Noblesville Police Department said the call first came in at 9:06 a.m. 

 

 

The Noblesville Fire and Police Departments responded to the school. The Fire Department has been tweeting about updates throughout the morning.

 

 

 

Indiana Republican Senator Todd Young and Democratic Senator Joe Donneelly also tweeted about the school shooting. 

 

 

 

 

 

There are more than 50,000 tweets about Indiana on Twitter.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Meet the Team

Don't Miss

Latest News - Local

Video Center