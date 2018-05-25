Public figures take to social media about Indiana school shooting
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WDTN) - Vice President of the United States Mike Pence and the Noblesville Police and Fire Departments react to the Indiana school shooting on social media.
The shooting happened at Noblesville West Middle School Friday morning.
Vice President Mike Pence, who was the former Indiana Governor, tweeted about the shooting and sends his thoughts and prayers to the Noblesville community.
Police say a 13-year-old girl and a teacher were shot and are in critical condition. A male student suspect is in custody. The Noblesville Police Department said the call first came in at 9:06 a.m.
The Noblesville Fire and Police Departments responded to the school. The Fire Department has been tweeting about updates throughout the morning.
Indiana Republican Senator Todd Young and Democratic Senator Joe Donneelly also tweeted about the school shooting.
There are more than 50,000 tweets about Indiana on Twitter.
Healthy and safe swimming week
Healthy and safe swimming week

Dan Suffoletto, Public Information Supervisor with Public Health Dayton & Montgomery County, talks about how you can stay safe at the swimming pool this year.
School district trains, arms some staff to stop active shooter
School district trains, arms some staff to stop active shooter

Several schools throughout the Miami Valley have security measures in place to keep students safe, but one school district is taking security a step further, giving some staff members access to firearms to stop an active shooter.
Experts encourage open dialogue between parents, kids about shootings
Experts encourage open dialogue between parents, kids about shootings

Following Friday's school shooting in Indiana, experts say it's important to keep an open dialogue with your kids.