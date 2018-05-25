Police working on how Indiana student got guns

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. (Robert Scheer/The Indianapolis Star via AP)

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (AP) - A police spokesman say several search warrants have been obtained as investigators work to determine how a suburban Indianapolis middle school student obtained the handguns he brought to a classroom where he shot a teacher and another student.

Noblesville police Lt. Bruce Barnes declined to say whether the male student was targeting anyone during Friday morning's shooting at Noblesville West Middle School. Barnes said the suspected shooter wasn't injured and wouldn't comment on whether the student had been in trouble before.

The police chief says the student asked to be excused from class, then returned with two handguns and opened fire. Jowitt says the student was quickly taken into custody. He didn't confirm accounts that the teacher tackled the shooter after he fired four to six shots.

The wounded teacher and student were taken to hospitals in Indianapolis. Officials haven't released information on the severity of their injuries.