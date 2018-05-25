Police working on how Indiana student got guns
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (AP) - A police spokesman say several search warrants have been obtained as investigators work to determine how a suburban Indianapolis middle school student obtained the handguns he brought to a classroom where he shot a teacher and another student.
Noblesville police Lt. Bruce Barnes declined to say whether the male student was targeting anyone during Friday morning's shooting at Noblesville West Middle School. Barnes said the suspected shooter wasn't injured and wouldn't comment on whether the student had been in trouble before.
The police chief says the student asked to be excused from class, then returned with two handguns and opened fire. Jowitt says the student was quickly taken into custody. He didn't confirm accounts that the teacher tackled the shooter after he fired four to six shots.
The wounded teacher and student were taken to hospitals in Indianapolis. Officials haven't released information on the severity of their injuries.
More Stories
Meet the Team
Don't Miss
Latest News - Local
-
Healthy and safe swimming week
Dan Suffoletto, Public Information Supervisor with Public Health Dayton & Montgomery County, talks about how you can stay safe at the swimming pool this year.Read More »
-
School district trains, arms some staff to stop active shooter
Several schools throughout the Miami Valley have security measures in place to keep students safe, but one school district is taking security a step further, giving some staff members access to firearms to stop an active shooter.Read More »
-
-
-
Experts encourage open dialogue between parents, kids about shootings
Following Friday's school shooting in Indiana, experts say it's important to keep an open dialogue with your kids.Read More »