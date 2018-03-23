PARIS (AP) — A police union official says officers have stormed a supermarket in southern France and killed a suspect who took hostages there.

The French interior minister says the suspect killed three people before being shot to death by police. The interior minister also described the suspect as a radicalized petty criminal under surveillance.

The suspect requested the release of the sole surviving assailant from 2015 Paris attacks according to the interior minister.

French national police earlier said at least two people were killed and a dozen wounded in the incident. French President Emmanuel Macron says it looks like a terrorist attack.

The Paris prosecutor's office says the prosecutor who leads the country's counterterrorism office is heading to southern France to oversee the investigation of the hostage situation.

The attacker first fired six shots at police officers who were on their way back from jogging near the city of Carcassonne on Friday morning, said Yves Lefebvre, secretary general of SGP Police-FO police union. One police officer had a shoulder injury but it was not serious, Lefebvre said.

The suspect then went to a Super U supermarket in the nearby small town of Trebes, about 60 miles (100 kilometers) southeast of Toulouse.

Special police units were sent to the scene and local authorities blocked roads and urged residents to stay away.

France has been on high alert since a string of Islamic extremist attacks in 2015 and 2016 that killed more than 200 people.