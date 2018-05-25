Grilling Gadgets

(NBC) - No matter what you're cooking up this memorial day weekend, preparation is only half the battle for grillmasters.

Avoid overcooking your food with the cleverly-named "Meater". It's a $69 wireless, smart thermometer that uses a phone app to let you customize meat type and temperature. Sensors in the probe track cooking progress.

Dan Ackerman, a tech expert, says, "And it will tell you when you get back over there and take it off the grill and will give you a live readout of what the temperature internally is and what the external temperature is right beside it."

Once your food is hot enough, you want to make sure your drinks are cold enough. The Cooper Cooler can chill beverages in minutes.

"I've seen it chill things in just a minute or two," says Ackerman who adds, "putting in freezer or putting in a bowl of ice take much much longer."

Once it's cold, the Otterbox Venture cooler can keep it that way for up to ten days. They aren't cheap, starting at almost $300, but the company says they're indestructible, guaranteed bear-proof by the Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee! Yes, that's a real thing. Hopefully you won't get to test out that claim over the long weekend.

Keep the party going with a JBL Link waterproof speaker with Google assistant built-in.

Ackerman says, "You can give it voice commands so if your hands are busy your on the grill you can just call out the music you want to hear or use it as a speakerphone."

It technology can't save you, Longhorn Steakhouse will have a grill hotline open on Memorial Day from 11 AM to 5 PM.

Call 1-855-lh-grill for tips.

